Letter: Shame on you

To John Foster: You really should write a full column on all of Mr. Biden’s accomplishments this past year; of course, your “facts” will come out of that same old library you have used for years on end and would likely consist of one small paragraph. Let’s call it a “day with Joe” and start with Biden saying, “OK, now what day is this?”

He is hard pressed to even read the prompts correctly on camera. “Bless his heart.” That deer in the headlight look is a dead giveaway for time to turn the channel on the TV in my house. I prefer watching Festus on “Gunsmoke” ... he makes more sense.

Biden is suppose to represent the strength of our country, not make us the laughing stock of the world. That is the work of Democrats. Shame on you all! You people are trying to kill America.

God help us all!

— Mrs. Johnnie H. Melton, Carthage

