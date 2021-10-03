Letter: Sharing misinformation

Sharing misinformation
There have been a number of letters printed recently in the News-Journal from the usual list of Trump zealots replete with the usual misinformation and distortions.
In regards to Afghanistan, it should be noted that it was the Trump administration that brokered a deal with the Taliban under which after the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, the U.S. would withdraw by May 1. No provisions were made for Afghan nationals who had assisted U.S. forces. In fact, Stephen Miller, a high aide in the Trump administration, prevented the vetting of any Afghans.
In regards to vaccines, one should should remember that it was Trump who touted the application of the useless hydroxychloroquine and urged his followers to take disinfectants and UV light internally, and his cult followers are now filling the hospitals and graveyards after refusing to take vaccines and instead relying on the worthless ivermectin.
It is a pity that those who support the former president remain obsessed with sharing misinformation gained from social media and news outlets that disdain reliance on proven facts.
— Tom Owens, Longview