Letter: She who I should

She who I should
COVID-19 has “She who I should” more often saying I:
Should not watch WWII movies. We know who won.
Should not watch WWII documentaries. We have seen them.
Should not watch “Seal Team.” Not nice.
Should not watch old movies. They are old.
Should definitely not watch old cowboy movies. Clearly old.
Should not begin to watch a movie in the middle of it. Why do it?
Should not watch the news channels. They say the same thing.
Should watch “Wheel of Fortune.” With her.
Should watch “Young Sheldon.” An East Texas kid is in the show.
Should not fall asleep watching television. Why watch?
Should take a short afternoon nap. It’s good for me.
Should not fall asleep at 8 p.m. It’s not good for me.
Should clean out the shrub and flower beds. Did.
Should help rearrange furniture. Did.
Should not say something to someone. It won’t change minds or do any good.
Should not write letters to the editor. Ditto to former.
Should do more of what she says.
I am more in love than ever to “she” who cares the most. After 58-plus
years with her, “I should next ... ”
— Frank Supercinski, Longview