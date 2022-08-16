Letter: Show the troops we care

Show the troops we care
I was very pleased to read about various state governors visiting American soldiers in a trip to Kuwait, Qatar and elsewhere.
It is important that every American citizen keep our military troops in our prayers. Our world is becoming increasingly dangerous. Our troops are deployed to distant lands and faraway bases with an ever-present danger from America’s enemies — foreign and domestic.
Over 80 years ago, President Franklin Roosevelt told a group of Methodist Bishops that the time had come when Protestant Churches should send a representative abroad to minister as Archbishop Francis J. Spellman of New York had done in serving members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Methodist Bishop Adna Wright Leonard stepped forward and toured the American battle fronts. Bishop Leonard was a 33rd degree Mason. Sadly, he was killed in an airplane crash over Iceland in 1943 en-route to visit troops and confer with other military chaplains.
Our troops sacrifice much for the safety and stability of every American. Many churches undertake “missions” to various states and foreign countries. Perhaps one of the more important “missions” is to visit the troops and show them somebody back home truly cares.
— James A. Marples, Longview