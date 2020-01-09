Letter: Sick and illegal

Sick and illegal
When, Donald Trump, a morally deficient, emotionally sick and crooked person is elected president, what do you get? Worse moral deficiency, open emotional illness and more illegality.
He stopped the proper prosecution of a Navy SEAL whose fellow soldiers saw and reported as a psychopathic killer. Mr. Trump openly praised the sick killer in the White House.
As a commanding officer, I entered Vietnam hamlets several times with forces that had to immediately overcome enemy fire. Then, villagers there came out in the open and they crouched down with their hands in view with no weapons or other danger. Simply put, I had a choice — become a sadistic killer, or maintain my moral humanity. The villagers were carefully observed, but they were not shot or mistreated, which would be a war crime under those circumstances. Ask Lt. William Calley.
Now, Mr. Trump doubles down to state that cultural sites in Iran will be bombed, a clear war crime. Any such an order by the sick Mr. Trump is illegal, which soldiers cannot legally obey. He should legally be removed from office as soon as possible.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview