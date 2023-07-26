Letter: Sidelining Catholic schools

Sidelining Catholic schools
It was interesting to read “Led by Faith” in the July issue of ETX View magazine.
By limiting it to the largest private schools, it automatically eliminated Catholic schools. Since Catholics are a minority in East Texas, it is a duplicitous way to discriminate.
Catholic schools have existed in East Texas since 1948. T. K. Gorman in Tyler was established in 1958. St. Mary’s school in Longview was established in 1948. T.K. Gorman’s enrollment makes it larger than three of the schools that the magazine named the largest private schools in East Texas.
These Catholic schools are involved in a classical, faith-filled education in line with the values of the Catholic church. There are many non-Catholics who are fortunate enough to be educated in these schools.
Your Catholic readers would like an explanation regarding your intentional sidelining of Catholic schools.
— Joyce Hugman, Gladewater
Editor’s note: The ETX View article highlighted the largest three K-12 private schools in Tyler and Longview, based on population. We did not highlight every private school in the magazine due to space and our condition of the three largest K-12 in each city. Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler, for example, is a six-12 middle/high school, and St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview, for example, is a smaller population than the three featured in the story. Because of the lack of space and meeting this condition, we committed to highlighting the leaders of the remaining private schools in a newspaper feature. For example, we will soon have an article about the leaders at Bishop Gorman in Tyler and St. Mary’s in Longview to publish in the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal, respectively. This is a series we plan to continue. We are excited to publish these articles to complement the magazine story.