Letter: Silencing counter opinions

Silencing counter opinions
In the June 4 column “Death of discourse, death of democracy,” UT professor of communications Richard Cherwitz stated that his teaching and research emphasized rational and logical reasoning and a willingness of arguers to be open to persuasion from opposing views rather than becoming dogmatic and recalcitrant.
He believes that most people were capable of detecting fallacious reasoning. But the author professes to becoming skeptical and even cynical arguing that political events of the past few years show that the traditional principals of argumentation no longer guide and govern our rhetorical behavior in the public square.
He cites the politicization of the Uvalde shooting and the heated debates about abortion in the wake of the forthcoming decision by the Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade. He decries the large number of citizens who accept the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen” (Apparently, Mr. Cherwitz has yet to view the D’Souza documentary “2,000 Mules”!)
Finally, he chides those who do not believe the supposed science regarding COVID-19 treatment or climate change causation. All counter opinions silenced!
Yes, the death of discourse could mean the death of democracy. Is that the goal of the far left?
— Dennis Durost, Longview