Letter: Sitting and watching

Sitting and watching
Never again! Isn’t that what we said after Hitler’s slaughter and massacre of the Jews? Or was it just the Jews?
When Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, a perfectly innocent country, we responded. Right or wrong? What was being done to this innocent country was wrong – even with no weapons of mass destruction.
Afghanistan? We went there for too many years trying to arm and train a country that didn’t have the inner strength to take what we gave them, as evidenced by their immediate collapse when left. We have never been so humiliated in the history of our nation!
Now Ukraine. Most of the world is watching an innocent nation being slaughtered and destroyed for no reason other than they sought independence from the former Soviet Union. They have gone from a world economic contributor in so many ways to a nation the appears to be totally devastated for only one reason — the desire of Putin to bring them back into the fold.
All of Europe and the free world see the wrong. The natives are fighting to their death to keep their independence. Yet we sit by and basically watch!
— Dave Dean, Longview