Letter: SkillsUSA thanks

SkillsUSA thanks
The White Oak High School chapter of SkillsUSA wishes to publicly thank Lowe’s and SkillsUSA for awarding us a grant of materials to enhance the running of our SkillsUSA chapter.
Materials sent include posters, work books, tips for creating and operating a successful chapter and recruitment materials.
According to the SkillsUSA website, “SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. We help each student excel. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service (including health) occupations.”
— Leslie Rasco, White Oak