Letter: SkillsUSA thanks

SkillsUSA thanks

The White Oak High School chapter of SkillsUSA wishes to publicly thank Lowe’s and SkillsUSA for awarding us a grant of materials to enhance the running of our SkillsUSA chapter.

Materials sent include posters, work books, tips for creating and operating a successful chapter and recruitment materials.

According to the SkillsUSA website, “SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. We help each student excel. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service (including health) occupations.”

— Leslie Rasco, White Oak

Today's Bible verse

“But thanks be to God that though you were slaves of sin, you became obedient from the heart to that form of teaching to which you were committed ...”

Romans 6:17

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business