Letter: Slandering and protecting

An exchange from Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, July 24:
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert: “You also note in the report that an element of any of those obstructions you referenced requires a corrupt state of mind, correct?”
Mueller replied, “Corrupt intent, correct.”
Gohmert: “And if somebody knows they did not conspire with anybody from Russia to affect the election and they see the big justice department with people that hate that person coming after him and then a special counsel appointed who hires (a) dozen or more people that hate that person and he knows he’s innocent, he’s not corruptly acting in order to see that justice is done. What he’s doing is not obstructing justice. He is pursuing justice, and the fact that you ran it out two years means you perpetuated injustice.”
Gohmert is paid $174,000 annually to represent the people of the 1st Congressional District of Texas. He made it clear he is more interested in slandering Mueller and protecting Donald Trump than he is in protecting America from Russian interference in our elections.
Trump is corrupt and knew he willingly accepted Russian assistance in his election. He repeatedly lied about it in attempts to conceal his corrupt intent. So everything our representative said after “And if,” is null and void. Trump committed obstruction of justice. Congress should begin an impeachment inquiry. He should be tried by federal and state courts upon leaving/removal from office.
Michael Tolbert, Tyler