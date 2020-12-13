You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Small world

Some weeks ago, when it was a bit warmer, and cases of COVID-19 were a bit in a lull, I decided to “mask-up” and enjoy the (then) $1.55 a gallon gasoline price to drive over to Shreveport.

I visited a regular meeting of Cedar Grove Masonic Lodge No. 403 in Shreveport. I didn’t expect to know a soul there, but three men recognized me.

When asked to formally introduce myself, I casually noted that my late grandmother Dora (White) Marples had a cousin, Harry Carson Davidson, who was born in Kansas City, moved to “the Sandhills” of Nebraska, and about 1920, Harry moved to Shreveport.

I knew Harry. He joined Joppa Masonic Lodge and was a Mason over 77 years. I commented: Harry made me a ceremonial gavel years ago from wood from a fallen tree at the original Shriners Hospital in Shreveport.

Amazingly, two older gentlemen were there — both had a gavel made by Harry —and me, too. Considering that Harry has been deceased 21 years, I have previously met only one man in Shreveport who knew Harry Carson Davidson, so meeting two older gentlemen who knew Harry was a treat. It is a mighty small world.

— James A Marples, Longview

