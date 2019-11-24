Letter: Smart public policy applied in former DA's case

Smart public policy
There is outrage in Gregg County because former District Attorney Robert Foster received early termination of his deferred adjudication with removal of his arrest record (news story, Tuesday).
Whether or not one believes law is applied equally to the advantaged and disadvantaged, early termination may be sought by all criminal defendants who receive a probated sentence or deferred adjudication. Based on the defendant’s compliance record and criminal history, during probation or deferred adjudication, a judge may or may not grant early release. And, in the case of deferred adjudication, removal of the arrest record. This has been Texas law for decades.
It is also smart public policy. Defendants who receive probation and deferred adjudication are usually no continuous threat to themselves or others. The faster they can be returned to society, to productively support themselves and others, saves the public money and best utilizes law enforcement and jail facilities to ensure public safety. Lock them up and throw away the key is public punishment when defendants can be returned to productive lives in society.
To protect the disadvantaged, they should be notified in writing of early termination procedures and law at the beginning of probation and deferred adjudication.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview