Letter: So over COVID-19

So over COVID-19
I want to talk about the virus that is going around the globe. My issue is that we have to wear masks 24/7 everywhere we go! Now we get a fine, which is $250 if we are caught without one more than once.
What makes me the most angry is that we also have to stay 6 feet apart, which makes me so upset that you can’t just walk past someone without worrying about how far apart you are. I mean, are you kidding me?
The thing that bothers me the most is that people are getting depressed because they are not able to go anywhere they used to go before COVID began. I feel so bad because think of all those kids who are sad and lonely. People seem like they are robots controlled by the government ... Ugh. Even thinking about all of the changes makes me feel sick, and I feel like that people are losing faith in our wonderful Jesus Christ and not thinking and praying and trusting Him.
They are too stressed out over all the rules we have to deal with now. All the problems going on are not more important than our own Lord who made us! This needs to stop; it’s getting old already, and I don’t want my siblings’ lives to be like this. I want them to be free and happy! Not controlled!
You have the right to be free and say what you want, but what I don’t get is that you don’t get the right to choose to have a mask on or not, and that is the most stupid thing I have ever heard in my lifetime (which is a decade.)
I am so over COVID-19. I hope you and your family and friends are doing OK and are at peace.
— Mary Scott (age 10), Longview