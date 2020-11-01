Letter: Socialist ideology indoctrination

Socialist ideology indoctrination
Referencing the Greg Sargent column (Oct. 28), “Biden still trails Trump in Texas but movement is shocking.” Mr. Sargent contends that white educated voters are increasingly gravitating to Biden.
Let’s be clear, a certain segment of white educated voters, namely those emanating from liberal arts disciplines, and who have been indoctrinated into socialist ideology, are the ones identified as moving to Biden.
I doubt seriously that business, finance, computer science or engineering graduates would be so inclined. Why would any “educated” person be suckered into following an ideology (Marxism) that (1) has never been successfully implemented, (2) has resulted in the deaths of millions (3) fosters economically unworkable central planning and control that misallocates resources, and (4) eventually robs individuals of basic freedoms such as speech and religion?
— Dennis Durost, Longview