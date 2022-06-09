Letter: Some valid points

Some valid points
Richard A. Cherwitz’s column in Friday’s Longview News-Journal makes some valid points on discourse in America.
He admits that unsound and invalid reasoning is not limited to any particular group. I appreciate him saying the politicalization of the Uvalde school shooting was an example. But he was being kind by calling public reaction to a possible Supreme Court ruling on abortion as “heated debate.”
I call the protests that took place outside the homes of Supreme Court justices “mob rule.” Another example he gave was the belief by some that the 2020 election was stolen, calling it the “Big Lie.” He did not mention as an example the “Big Hoax” (Trump/Russian collusion) of the 2016 election.
He accused many Americans of being unwilling to accept the science with regard to COVID-19. That is not a one-way street, though. A recent Johns Hopkins University study says that the COVID-19 lockdowns had little effect on saving lives but did put stress on families in other ways. A Henry Ford Health System study did prove that hydroxychloroquine, if given early on, cut death rates for those with COVID-19. The national media mocked President Trump for his support of that safe drug.
— Gerald Green, Longview