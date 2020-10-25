Letter: Someone is listening

Someone is listening
This letter is in response to Christine Flowers’ excellent and thought-provoking column of Oct. 20. She ended with these words, “Evil has no expiration date, whether it be 4 years, 47 years, or a century. And the message of life has none. So they will pray, I will speak and the voiceless will be heard. Even if no one listens, they will be heard.”
As I read these final words, I thought: Oh yes, Someone is listening, and He cares about every one of the helpless babies He is creating.
— Mary K. Barham, Longview, Texas