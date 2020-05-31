Letter: Something being overlooked

Something being overlooked
Since March, almost every front page story or headline is about COVID-19, and I assume on TV news as well. This has been the focus to the exclusion of all else.
Whether the price to be paid for the shutdown in lost jobs and businesses forced to close will be worth it is open to question. Certainly a majority of people are sufficiently afraid that even as businesses reopen it will be difficult to return to a near-normal schedule as many are still reluctant to shop, go to their health care provider and get out in general.
However, there is something being overlooked. Recently five Iranian tankers filled with gasoline were bound for Venezuela and the U.S. vowed to take measures to stop the gasoline from being delivered (news story, May 23).
We have tried our darnedest to provoke a war with Iran and oust the president of Venezuela for some time now. How the government of Iran or Venezuela threatened us is not explained. I would hope we learned from regime change wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to avoid another quagmire, but apparently not.
Sheldon Adelson and Bibi Netanyahu seem bent on getting the U.S. in a war with Iran. If that happens we will pay an even heavier price.
— Jerry King, Longview