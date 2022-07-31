Letter: Something has to change

Something has to change
Reading Gerald Green’s letter (July 27): Mr. Green says, “I don’t hate anyone except murdering dictators.”
I find that strange when his hero, Donald Trump, said Mike Pence deserves it as the crowd yells hang Pence.
My thought is the pandemic caused worldwide lockdowns, which caused supply problems. If you don’t have supplies, prices are going up. Fossil fuels will always be with us to a certain degree, but we use so much that the Earth’s surface is being destroyed. Something has to change.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview