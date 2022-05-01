Letter: Something is amiss

Something is amiss
After reading the latest news concerning Longview ISD in the News-Journal on April 24, one of my questions is why in the world would an employee who resigns be paid $350,000?
In an article on Feb. 19 related to the resignation of the CEO of East Texas Advanced Academies, Cynthia Wise, ETAA officials were quoted as saying the payment was an “amicable separation agreement.”
Note it was never stated that a resignation payout was part of her contract. As a taxpayer, I highly resent this use of “our” money and think something is terribly amiss.
That money could have served a worthwhile purpose for the benefit of the students, not a huge “thank you” for a job for which she was well paid.
Regarding the investigation by the TEA of the testing circumstances on some ETAA campuses and the moving around of some principals plus the alleged abuse of some autistic students, there is the sour odor of the lack of integrity that I find at the core of the issues being brought to light, which, by the way were known by many in the system.
My last question is: How stupid does the LISD school board and our part-time superintendent, James Wilcox, think we are? It’s insulting.
— Phyllis T. Shaw, Longview