Letter: Sorrow of the world

Sorrow of the world
I love reading “Today’s Bible Verses.” May 21 was particularly good: ”For godly sorrow works salvation not to be repented of but the sorrow of the world works death.” (2 Corinthians 7:10).
Sorrow of the world is what Adam and Eve had just after they ate the forbidden fruit — they were ashamed, right? Yeah, they sinned. They died spiritually. They hid from God because that is what we do, isn’t it?
What now? We’re hiding. We know that our “fig leaves” cannot hide us from God. Godly sorrow is having guilty remorse over what we have done against the giver of life. God is our only hope, isn’t He? Do you know that if you come to Him (pray) with godly sorrow and the desire in your heart to do His will rather than lean on your own understanding, that He will forgive, save, and help (Holy Spirit) you keep your new covenant with Him of abundant and eternal life — in place of your old covenant with the flesh, with death, and with hell.
This is “… the narrow way that leads to unto life and few there be that find it” (Matthew 7:14) that Jesus spoke about (Luke 24:46-47)
— Robert Bauman, Longivew