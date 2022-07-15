Letter: Sound familiar?

Sound familiar?
In 1966, Charles Whitman (later known as The Texas Tower Sniper) killed his wife and mother and then went to the University of Texas clock tower. He killed 14 people and wounded 31 more, firing at random for 96 minutes.
Ramiro “Ray” Martinez, an Austin off-duty police officer (he later became a Texas Ranger) is credited with killing Whitman.
In his book, “They Call Me Ranger Ray,” he stated:
“When there is fire, fireman go to the fire, apply water and extinguish the blaze. Where was the leadership. What was the leadership doing?”
Years later, a TV movie was produced called “The Deadly Tower.”
Fast forward to 2022 and Uvalde, Texas.
Does any of this sound familiar?
Guess we will have to wait until the book and movie come out!
— Skip Jenkins, Longview