Letter: Sound mind and body

Sound mind and body

In my past letters, I like to focus on the positive aspects of human endeavor. As mortals, we are endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights, but also a responsibility to walk uprightly.

Sadly, whether it is by subconscious intent or by simply human failure, mistakes can be made, which may be small, medium and large.

I know I’ve made mistakes, and I know that I have also tried to do right, too. It’s hard to describe the see-saw battles within one’s own body. I have had relatives offer me guidance on anxiety and depression, and I will try to learn by their comments and advice.

I also like the power of prayer, even among differing denominations. Doing kind gestures is an example of “doing good.” It is never wise to forget to be kind or humble. I have made that mistake.

In my own case, I have a physical, PCP doctor who treats my bodily functions. I also have a doctor versed in mental conditions to examine my emotional state. A “sound” mind is indirectly tied to a sound body. Both can fail.

— James A. Marples, Longview

