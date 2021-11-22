Letter: Sounds familiar

Sounds familiar
Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges related to his having shot three people during riots in Wisconsin. His defense team dismantled the prosecution’s case against him by proving with direct eye-witness testimony and by video evidence that he acted entirely in self-defense. The jury, under intense pressure, upheld the rule of law declaring him not guilty. Now, the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, braces for more violence.
The national media is to blame for fanning the flames of hate and violence against Rittenhouse. They have done so without a shred of evidence and by reporting falsehoods.
Sounds sort of familiar, right?
Remember Richard Jewell and how he was falsely accused of being the Olympic bomber. Then, in Ferguson, Missouri, they claimed that officer Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown when his hands were raised. That was also proven to be false. The fake news media spent four years raving about Trump/Russian collusion. The Washington Post has finally retracted their reporting of that lie as it relates to the infamous Steele Dossier.
How do they keep their jobs is what I would like to know. Is this what their workplaces require from them? Lawsuits will follow soon.
— Gerald Green, Longview