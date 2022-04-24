Letter: Sounds like hypocrisy

Sounds like hypocrisy
Reading Gerald Green’s letter (April 17): Mr. Green believes there is a cover up with Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal.
I do not know, but he expressed great support for Trump and his proven cover-ups. Mr. Green likes Mitch McConnell’s thinking on Supreme Court justices. McConnell says one year you should not elect a justice during an election year, and the next year he gets one elected two weeks before the election.
I think this is classified as hypocrisy. Mr. Green thinks Democrats should have backed the rude behavior of Trump to the nations that have been friends and allies of the U.S. and thanked Russia and North Korea for giving Trump the time of day.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview