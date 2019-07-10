Letter: Speak out, Americans

Speak out, Americans
Do you know how many representatives and senators are in our Congress? Maybe we need to take a look at how much we are paying these individuals and ask what they doing to earn that salary. There are 435 members in the House of Representatives and 100 senators. Each of them draws a salary of $174,000 a year plus additional bonuses regardless that they do anything to earn that money. Besides the salary they only pay approximately 28 percent of their annual health care premiums, plus draw a bonus to maintain a staff, and do not pay for their own flights when they travel.
Senators serve a six year term and members of the House serve for a two year term. There is no limit as to how many years they can serve. Beware, now these same congressmen are working to give themselves a raise. I would be interested at how much they were docked for all the hours they spent in those sessions where nothing was accomplished.
The media and congressmen are causing us to forget what it means to be loyal, honest citizens who are proud of our country. Senior citizens like me need to make their voices heard. How the Republicans and Democrats work together in Congress will determine what type of country we develop. Use the power of the vote to express yourself and get rid of some of the congressmen who are doing nothing to make America great again. Don’t remain silent. Speak out.
— Dr. Judy Strohsahl, Longview