Letter: Spending at the speed of light

Spending at the speed of light
Next year’s proposed federal budget is reported to be $5.8 trillion dollars. This number is appropriately similar to the ubiquitous light year, 5.86 trillion (5,860,000,000,000) miles, which we use to measure our distance to the stars in space.
That distance represents how far light travels at the rate of 186,000 miles per second for a year. Such an enormous budget proposal calculates to almost the same rate, about $184,000 dollars per second.
If passed, we can truly say that our federal government will be spending at the speed of light. Calling it an astronomical budget proposal is a reasonable description.
— Alan Peters, Longview