Letter: Spirit of giving

Spirit of giving
Year after year, our customers and employees of Albertsons have the opportunity to respond to needs in our local community. Thanks to your generosity, 1,064 Thanksgiving meals were provided to those who may be less fortunate. Once again, you have demonstrated your generous spirit of giving.
Your continued loyalty and support to our company are greatly appreciated, and it is a pleasure to serve you. May you have a wonderful holiday season.
— Denice Washburn, store director, Albertsons No. 4112, Longview