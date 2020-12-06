You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Spirit of giving

Spirit of giving

Year after year, our customers and employees of Albertsons have the opportunity to respond to needs in our local community. Thanks to your generosity, 1,064 Thanksgiving meals were provided to those who may be less fortunate. Once again, you have demonstrated your generous spirit of giving.

Your continued loyalty and support to our company are greatly appreciated, and it is a pleasure to serve you. May you have a wonderful holiday season.

— Denice Washburn, store director, Albertsons No. 4112, Longview

Today's Bible verse

  • Updated

“Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is broad that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. For the gate is narrow and the way is constricted that leads to life, and there are few who find it.”

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business