Letter: Squeak away

Squeak away
I see Mr. Green is squeaking again. His response (letter, Sept. 27) was quite comical. Not only did he misquote and meme my letter to death, he managed to respond to something I never mentioned. No need for you to try to put words in my mouth, Mr. Green. I mean what I said.
In my dictionary, “replace” means to change out, not to silence. They’re not synonymous. However, Mr. Green apparently decided to use the MAGA alternative dictionary to get his invented definition.
No one is trying to silence you, Mr. Green. Squeak away. That’s your right. But your kind of squeaking isn’t in the blueprints of our democracy. We fought a war and people died at the Capitol over your kind of squeaking
Mitch McConnell is concerned Republicans won’t be able to retake the Senate, because his party can’t provide “quality candidates.” He’s referring to the MAGA group. He isn’t trying to silence them. He’s advocates replacing them with people that actually support our democracy.
My letters are simply an appeal to look behind the curtain of noise from the Mr. Greens and see that they are not for democracy. They are for authoritarianism, a core concept of fascism.
— Raymond Richards, Karnack