 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Squeak away

Squeak away

I see Mr. Green is squeaking again. His response (letter, Sept. 27) was quite comical. Not only did he misquote and meme my letter to death, he managed to respond to something I never mentioned. No need for you to try to put words in my mouth, Mr. Green. I mean what I said.

In my dictionary, “replace” means to change out, not to silence. They’re not synonymous. However, Mr. Green apparently decided to use the MAGA alternative dictionary to get his invented definition.

No one is trying to silence you, Mr. Green. Squeak away. That’s your right. But your kind of squeaking isn’t in the blueprints of our democracy. We fought a war and people died at the Capitol over your kind of squeaking

Mitch McConnell is concerned Republicans won’t be able to retake the Senate, because his party can’t provide “quality candidates.” He’s referring to the MAGA group. He isn’t trying to silence them. He’s advocates replacing them with people that actually support our democracy.

My letters are simply an appeal to look behind the curtain of noise from the Mr. Greens and see that they are not for democracy. They are for authoritarianism, a core concept of fascism.

— Raymond Richards, Karnack

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“But when the Pharisees heard that Jesus had silenced the Sadducees, they gathered together. And one of them, a lawyer, asked Him a question, testing Him: ‘Teacher, which is the great commandment in the Law? And He said to him, “ ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ “ This is the great and foremost commandment.”

Matthew 22:34-38