Letter: Squelching information

Squelching information
Now the Senate has a bill called Restrict Bill (S686), and it is called the anti TikTok bill, but it is a lot more than that. It is a government attempt to censor any media (especially social media) that does not conform to the media and government narrative being put forward.
Already any narrative or opinion that runs contrary to the narrative on Russian/Ukraine is labeled Russian disinformation. Once this bill were to pass, the screws would be tightened much tighter.
Has anyone noticed the coverage (or actual non-coverage) of the latest leak? Almost nowhere in the stories does the media reveal what is in the leaks that is so damaging to the government. The stories all seem to indicate it is terrible this information (whatever it may be) was leaked and how security needs to be tightened so this can can’t occur again.
Rather than reveal the leaked information, which the public should be entitled to know, the media is all about squelching it. So the media and the deep state seem to be united in an effort to suppress anything counter to what the state is telling us we have to believe.
— Jerry King, Kilgore