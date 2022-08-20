Letter: Stand and fight

Stand and fight
We are currently under siege in America. Take a look at the evidence!
Things that we once considered important are being attacked: the Constitution, the flag, the national anthem, the judicial system and even law enforcement officers. Congress wants to abolish Homeland Security and do away with Border Patrol officers and ICE officers so we can easily open up the border so the drugs and illegal aliens and MS13 gang members can have easier entrance to our country. Sounds like a siege to me!
Can’t you people see what the Democrat Party is doing to our country? Gas prices are at an all-time, 44 percent higher than last year; groceries are out of sight; economy is up 15 percent; inflation is a crushing 8.5 percent.
Biden is allowing the country to be destroyed and going more communist. He does not love the USA like we do.
Look at the illegal raid at President Trump’s private home. Our Founders were protecting us in the Fourth Amendment when they said there would be no unwarranted seizures and searches of our private homes.
Be aware this could happen to you. Fellow Americans, stand and fight! Freedom is not free!
— June Strohsahl, Longview