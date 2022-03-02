Letter: Stand with freedom

Stand with freedom
As Europe nervously watches, Russian forces invade Ukraine, a sovereign nation, a practicing democracy, a move that should scare anyone who believes in democracy.
Russian troops are led by a megalomaniac despot, Vladimir Putin, who sees himself as the principal agent in the restoration of the Russian empire. Putin, like other school yard bullies, if he dreams it, he feels he should have it, regardless of the cost.
Putin has made a great show of his Bromance with a fellow bully, a gas bag former president trying to hide his complicity in the withholding of aid, congressionally approved, to Ukraine.
Trump, in his wit and wisdom, calls Putin “smart,” a “genius.” Trump dreams of his next photo op with Putin, leaving the rest of the Western leaders labeled as “dumb.” At the center of an iron curtain over Eastern Europe, a true hero of American politics, famously said, “Ich bin Berliner.” John F. Kennedy showed his alignment with the dream of democracy for Eastern Europe. JFK boldly announced that he stood with the forces of freedom. Who today is going to stand and say, “I am Ukraine?” You can be sure it won’t be Trump.
— Steve Baker, Longview