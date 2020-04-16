Letter: Stay home, fly your flag

We each must do our part
We are all in this together. Stay at home! While you are home, dust off your red, white and blue and proudly display your beautiful American flag. Let the world know, we are with you. We stand strong for America.
We thank our first responders, doctors and nurses, military and civil services. Our grocery and pharmacy employees, the truckers, postal and many delivery services. The list goes on. It takes all of us.
Yes, whom among us wouldn’t love to eat at our favorite restaurant and be served? So we must each do our part and fly our flag of thanks. Thank you. May God bless each and every one of you.
— Judy Wilmeth, Tyler