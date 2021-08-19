Letter: Stay in California, Ruben

Stay in California, Ruben
Ruben Navarrette, my first issue is this: Will you please update your photo so people know how you have feasted on your Hispanic race-baiting career? You are no longer the little, cherubic cub reporter as seen in our newspaper.
Next, if big business is the problem (column, Aug. 15), then call for the administration to enforce the law! There are laws against hiring cheap illegal immigrant labor.
Next, the whole reason for legal immigration is not “safe haven and a chance to work.” It is flight from political persecution. And don’t lie. The Biden administration is inviting them!
Republicans “pander to racists”? Spare you your pathetic tears. The Democrats are simply using the entire crisis for their own “power play”! Actually, Republicans would rather receive appreciative immigrants (re: Cuban immigrants) than the dependency culture that the Democrats are encouraging who are citizen-freeloaders.
Finally, Republicans don’t like Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ funny name? More race baiting!
Please don’t move to Texas. Your liberalism wouldn’t be appreciated here.
— Robert Bauman, Longview