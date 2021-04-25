You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Stealing from the dead

Stealing from the dead

You know who you are, and shame on you!

I have just been to White Cemetery where my family is buried, only to find flowers gone for the second time in less than a year.

I know the city throws away old, faded flowers, but the ones taken from my parents, husband and grandsons graves were new.

Flowers on other graves in the same area that are faded and bad are still there.

Some day you also will be buried, and someone like you may steal your flowers off of your grave!

May God forgive you!

— Delores Plumley Reed, Longview

