Letter: Stick to the facts

Stick to the facts
In today’s paper (July 29), Mayor Andy Mack’s statement that school kids will spread COVID-19 is unsupported by any facts.
There is not a single case in the world to support that statement. If there is, please print it. For some reason he feels he can make fear statements like that for what reason?
Schools reopening is extremely important for our children and our town. Keeping schools closed will do nothing to control “the spread” of the Wuhan COVID-19 flu.
Let’s keep our heads and deal with the reality of this situation and remove ourselves from the politics of an election year mania. Death rates have dropped for 14 straight weeks. The curve has been flattened. Yes, more cases are showing up, but testing is skyrocketing, so that is what we should expect.
Please Mr Mayor:Keep it real and stick to the facts, not fear porn.
— Jim Tucker, Longview