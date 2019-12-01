Letter: Still believes in Lobos

I still believe in the Lobos
I want to say something to the Lobos football team: Well done and thank you for an exciting, entertaining season! I enjoyed every minute and wouldn’t have been anywhere else on Friday nights.
So “we” didn’t win a state title this year. Those are hard to come by. And the blame-gaming already started. Stop it! As if every one of those kids doesn’t give 100% every game! So mistakes were made and opportunities missed — just like the NFL (only the Lobos play for free).
If you can’t support your team, win or lose, then go find another team. Go find two or three to make sure you’re supporting a state champ. As for the rest of us, we’ll proudly wear our green and white and cheer them on again every Friday night next season. Can’t think of a better place to be. GO LOBOS! We believe in you!
— Jane Byrne, Longview