Letter: Still in a mess

Still in a mess
We are still in a mess today! Celebrations for the Fourth across the U.S. made me once again rejoice to live in the Longview area.
Grocery prices are still going up, and we are fortunate to still be under $5 a gallon for gasoline. If Biden wants to solve the energy crisis, he should allow Texans to drill once more because we have plenty of oil. Sending more money overseas will not fix the worst inflation we have had in years. Nor will it fix the worst crime wave since the 1990s.
Shootings, killings, carjackings, criminal assaults and smash-and-grab robberies are the subject of our nightly news. We need to wake up to the invasion of 3 million illegal migrants per year .
We can rejoice the Supreme Court removed the death penalty for infants. Abortion is murder. Look at the people who are rioting and know that many times they are being paid to riot! They don’t care about the families who want to give a permanent home to that infant.
You need to take a stand and help save the Constitution. Ordinary people joined together to build this exceptional country. It is our generation’s task to hold it together! God bless America!
— June Strohsahl, Longview