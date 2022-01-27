 Skip to main content
Letter: Stolen benefits

Gregg County Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown and wife Marlena Jackson pleaded guilty with all the benefits (news story, Jan. 21).

Commissioner Brown in 2020 had an annual salary of $67,945, according to public records. This salary is 99% higher than average and 88% higher than the median salary in Gregg County.

But what about former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams, from whom the election and benefits were stolen? What has she received from this public trust?

— Pamela Bell, Longview

