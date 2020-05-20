Letter: Stop making us miserable

We don’t need to bear any more negativity
John Foster, what do you mean “your dear leader” (Saturday Forum, May 9)? Have you moved to Canada (I wish)? Or have you become a Chinese operative hired to blame President Trump rather than China for our crisis (Which is what you sound like.)?
You said you’d like to be positive, but the tone of the editorial revealed your true intentions. We don’t need a rehash of the fake news from you. If you have nothing positive to offer, do us a favor. Don’t say anything. We’ve got enough on our plate already without you making us more miserable!
— Robert Bauman, Longview