Letter: Stop politicizing pandemic

I remain appalled and infuriated on how our News-Journal can support such statements as those made by the Austin American-Statesman (Other Voices, May 12).
The editorial praised Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders and a court order calling all citizens to abide by them as the right thing to do. It seems that our left leaning socialists pick and choose what they think is lawful according to their own standards and not from the Constitution.
This virus problem is a difficult one. My suggestion is that we all need to sit back and take a breath. Not our government, state government, or those on the political left or right have all the answers. I reluctantly want to say that all are trying to do the best they can, hopefully even as they are driven by their political leaning.
Hindsight politics is childish and dangerous and both parties need to do self checks and think about the American people who put them in office. Furthering their own personal political agendas during this crisis needs to stop. Picking on Shelley Luther in Dallas or our local Jennifer Broadus (news story, May 12) is bullying to the highest level and should not be a part of a civil society.
— Jay Shepherd, Longview