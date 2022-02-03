Letter: Stop running red lights

Stop running red lights
My husband and I are asking all drivers in Longview to please stop running red lights!
Every single day, we see multiple vehicles speed up to get through red lights. It is terrifying to watch this. Each time (almost daily) when we witness this we hope and pray that no one is hit, injured or killed.
A dear friend of ours was hit a few weeks ago by a red light runner at the intersection of Judson Road and H.G. Mosley.
By the grace of God he was not seriously hurt. If the truck had hit him closer to the door, he would have been killed.
We see red light runners all over town — Highway 80, Highway 259, Hawkins Parkway, Judson Road and the list goes on.
Drivers, please, stop running red lights. What is a few minutes? Lives of senior citizens, moms, dads, children, your brother or sister, your classmate, neighbors are changed forever. And your life is taken from you as well. You cannot take back the moment that affects so many.
Please share this plea with all your family, friends and co-workers. A yellow/red light does not mean speed up to get through the light.
Please drive safer so we can all live.
— Brenda and Michael Liverman, Longview