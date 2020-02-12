Letter: Stop the caller ID abuse

Stop the caller ID abuse
Last summer, I saw my bank’s caller ID displayed, so I answered. The caller wanted to sell me something. I hung up.
Today, I saw Brookshire’s food on my caller ID. I buy my groceries at Brookshire’s No. 7 in Gladewater so I answered, thinking it was a legitimate call. A woman started talking about a medical alarm system. I hung up.
In both cases, the caller IDs came from places where I do business. I reported the call to someone at my bank, but was told nothing could be done to stop it. That being the case, if true, reporting the call to someone at Brookshire’s No. 7 would probably not stop it.
How are telemarketers able to use the caller ID’s of legitimate businesses? It isn’t right and I don’t like it.
— Larry McElroy, Gladewater