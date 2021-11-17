Letter: Stop the lies

Stop the lies
A recent letter writer suggested that he cannot recall a Republican president having done anything for him/us while it was Democrat Theodore Roosevelt and his social programs that ended the depression.
The truth of the matter is that WWII pulled America out of the depression. The last Republican president gave us energy independence and low gas prices. That’s now gone. He lowered our taxes and by doing so energized an economy that improved employment numbers at record numbers for African Americans, Mexican Americans and also Asian Americans. COVID-19 took all that away, and he unjustly got the blame. It was his leadership that gave us the vaccines in record time. But COVID was politicized to win votes.
First, we told by the CDC that masks don’t work then were told that they do. This caused a great divide among us over the issue that still lingers. Dr. Fauci then suggested that we wear two masks. In my mind that’s saying the mask isn’t working good.
Most Republicans would like the lies to stop also. The national media is the prime culprit in this regard, having spread the Trump/Russian collusion hoax for four years and is the biggest lie of all.
— Gerald Green, Longview