Letter: Stop the madness

Stop the madness
Guns. Our children. Our country. After fighting with a group of Minute Men and muskets, the Founding Fathers could not have known about weaponry 250 years into the future nor could they have envisioned assault rifles/pistols with rounds of ammunition capable of wiping out masses . What would they do today, I wonder?
Excuses for this tragedy and the “right to bear arms” will come. The rhetoric that guns don’t kill people, more metal detectors needed, arm teachers, ad nauseum are moot. “Life-begins-at-conception” proponents: Do tell about a child’s right to attend school without being shot, or does pro-life apply only to a fetus? On Sept. 1, Greg Abbott and his strutting sycophants enacted Texas’ open-carry/permitless gun law. What could have gone wrong? We now know.
The Constitution is more than a piece of paper. It is alive but not well. It must be changed to embrace today’s reality. Enact laws: for background checks/red flags, ban high-power guns/ammunition, deny anyone younger than 21 the ability to purchase these WDs; reinstate the Mental Health Systems Act . Ban buyouts of legislators by the NRA .
Not. One. More. Murder. For the love of God, our country and our children, stop this madness! No more excuses. Prayers no longer suffice.
— Kathy Somer, Longview