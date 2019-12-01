Letter: Stoudt for sesquicentennial speaker

Stoudt for sesquicentennial

I believe that Judge Bill Stoudt should be selected as the speaker for the sesquicentennial, due to his involvement in Longview, Gregg County and the state government.

— Don Olson, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“You, Lord, reign forever; your throne endures from generation to generation.”

Lamentations 5:19

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business