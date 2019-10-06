Letter: Stoudt worthy of the Walk of Stars

Stoudt worthy of the walk
With the recent discussion of a Longview Walk of Stars, we understand significant people will be honored for each decade (news story, Sept. 5). It is apparent that County Judge Bill Stoudt should be an honoree for this decade. To show him that the community is profoundly grateful for his service to our community, we believe he should be one of the first honored on Longview’s Walk of Stars.
Honoring him is not only a testament to his contributions in local government, but to his enduring generosity and efforts to advance important causes for the people in this area. He has dedicated himself and has become a leader on issues from transportation, mental health, judicial reform and economic development to the conduct of public affairs, managing public resources and a highly responsive county government. With his leadership we have a government that many communities envy.
Let us come together and honor Judge Bill Stoudt with his well-deserved recognition with his very own star on Longview’s Walk of Stars.
— Sidney Allen and Murray Moore, Longview (Allen is a former Longview City Council member, Moore is a former Longview mayor)