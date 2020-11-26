Letter: Strange voting

Strange voting
I guess I missed something in 2016 to 2020 about Trump’s presidency. I didn’t know the liberals had accepted the results of the 2016 election.
I heard Hillary say, even last week, that Trump was an illegitimate president. I also heard Whoopi say “suck it up you right wingers” — we did. I think most of us deplorable racist right wingers do accept Biden is taking office in January, but we also think that a lot of strange voting occurred.
Biden got at least 99% of the graveyard votes. I also think Mueller and his 18 left wing lawyers should have consulted with John Foster instead of Comey and Clapper. Foster dug deep into the Russian dossier that the Clinton campaign paid for and evidently should have testified in the impeachment trial. He convinced me!
— Dale Grider, Longview