Letter: Strictly a wish, a hope

Strictly a wish, a hope
Whoever writes your editorials needs to be very careful. I heard what Trump said about businesses open by Easter. In your editorial your anti-Trump bias was made evident (Editorial, March 25). His comment about this was strictly a wish, a hope. Contrary to what you think, he’s a brilliant man who knows that if it’s not practical to do it, he won’t.
You could have taken the high road, the more mature road, the more supportive road, but you didn’t because you don’t get it. Your choice to undermine the president’s leadership comes at a cost to all American citizens and of course to Longview-area folks.
I’m more than fed up with the left’s bigotry and hate. Please don’t use the Longview paper as a means to promote insecurity toward our nation’s leadership when the socialist left has absolutely nothing to offer us.
— Jay Shepherd, Longview