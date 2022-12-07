Letter: Striking a chord

Striking a chord
A recent column in the Longview News-Journal by Tom Purcell about vinyl records making a come back struck a chord with me. His comment about the 70s being the heyday for them is very accurate.
All the major stores seemed to have a large record department back then. It is my belief you could have picked a solid gold album out of any rack blindfolded in those days.
The recent passing of Christine McVie brought back memories I always had about looking forward to Fleetwood Mac’s newest release.
Mr. Purcell also made mention of the creative cover artwork used in those days. A favorite of mine was the “The Car Over the Lake Album” by the Ozark Mountain Daredevils. It’s still my first choice when playing an album these days.
— Gerald Green, Longview