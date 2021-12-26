Letter: Student loan secrets

Student loan secrets
Tom Purcell’s column from Dec. 22 titled “The AOCs of student loan debt” is a masterpiece. Every child anticipating taking a loan and every college administrator should be duct taped to a chair and forced to read this at least three times in order to make sure they understand.
There is another dirty little secret of those loans that parents need to be wary of. When my daughters attended their freshman orientation at a junior college, they came home with new student loan applications that were handed to them.
Those applications asked for all of our family financial information — for a reason. Had I completed the applications and signed, I would have been liable for paying those loans if my children did not pay. What is more, my children could have gotten money on those loans without my knowledge that I would be responsible for. Read everything they give you very carefully then read Purcell’s analysis again.
That said, I have a message for our generous — with taxpayer money — Democrat friends. If you want to do something about spiraling student debt, make the colleges pay back a percentage of those bad loans. That will force some fiscal responsibility on them also.
— Al McBride, Longview